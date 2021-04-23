Don't take Remdesivir at home; advises Ministry of Health!

New Delhi: The second wave of coronavirus has created a stir in India, there is a shortage of oxygen and people are struggling. In wake of the COVID-19 surge, the ministry has said that 'Please remember that Remdesivir must not be administered in-home settings for COVID-19 treatment and its irrational use leads to a shortage to critical patients who really need the drug.' The statement from the ministry came amid high demand for Remdesivir drug in the country.

#Unite2FightCorona Please remember that Remdesivir must not be administered in home settings for #COVID19 treatment and its irrational use leads to shortage for critical patients who really need the drug. pic.twitter.com/4FjIk8hVtc — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 22, 2021

The health ministry said Remdesivir was an 'experimental investigational drug' that had been granted emergency authorisation for use only on moderately sick COVID-19 patients, who are on oxygen support under hospital settings. “It must never be administered in-home settings,” it said.

The Ministry of Health has said that 'Remdesivir' is not a life-saving drug and that its "unnecessary or irrational" use on COVID-19 patients is unethical.

Remdesivir is not a life saving drug in #COVID19. It is to be administered only in the hospital settings.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/sdFzXfzwLO — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 19, 2021

Earlier on Monday (April 19), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria, a member of the national Covid task force, too said that the drug was “no magic bullet”, PTI reported. “Remdesivir is not a magic bullet and this is not a drug that reduces mortality,” he said. He further added by saying that “We may use it as we don't have a very good antiviral drug. It has a limited role and we should be very careful in its usage.”

