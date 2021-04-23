Don't take Remdesivir at home; advises Ministry of Health!

New Delhi: The second wave of coronavirus has created a stir in India, there is a shortage of oxygen and people are struggling. In wake of the COVID-19 surge, the ministry has said that 'Please remember that Remdesivir must not be administered in-home settings for COVID-19 treatment and its irrational use leads to a shortage to critical patients who really need the drug.' The statement from the ministry came amid high demand for Remdesivir drug in the country.
Please remember that Remdesivir must not be administered in home settings for #COVID19 treatment and its irrational use leads to shortage for critical patients who really need the drug. pic.twitter.com/4FjIk8hVtc
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 22, 2021
The health ministry said Remdesivir was an 'experimental investigational drug' that had been granted emergency authorisation for use only on moderately sick COVID-19 patients, who are on oxygen support under hospital settings. “It must never be administered in-home settings,” it said.
The Ministry of Health has said that 'Remdesivir' is not a life-saving drug and that its "unnecessary or irrational" use on COVID-19 patients is unethical.
Remdesivir is not a life saving drug in #COVID19. It is to be administered only in the hospital settings.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/sdFzXfzwLO
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 19, 2021
Earlier on Monday (April 19), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria, a member of the national Covid task force, too said that the drug was “no magic bullet”, PTI reported. “Remdesivir is not a magic bullet and this is not a drug that reduces mortality,” he said. He further added by saying that “We may use it as we don't have a very good antiviral drug. It has a limited role and we should be very careful in its usage.”