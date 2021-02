New Delhi: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shared a toolkit document for the ongoing farmers’ protest against new agri laws. The document shared on her Twitter handle exposed a sinister conspiracy to defame India on the international stage. The climate activist later deleted the tweet from her Twitter handle.

This document gives a detailed plan of accelerating the farmers' stir taking place on the outskirts of Delhi.

Here is the full document that Greta Thunberg had tweeted: