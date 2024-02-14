trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721396
NewsIndia
SONIA GANDHI

DNA Exclusive: Has Congress Lost Its Ground Completely In UP?

Sonia Gandhi has filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Jaipur today, indicating her preparation to step into the upper house of Parliament. Does this signal the end of Congress' influence in UP? 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 11:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Has Congress Lost Its Ground Completely In UP?

NEW DELHI: Tonight on Zee News' prime time show DNA, we delve into a pressing question: Has the Congress party completely lost its ground in Uttar Pradesh? With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections looming, the historical significance of Uttar Pradesh in Indian politics cannot be overstated. Both the Congress and the BJP recognize the pivotal role this state plays in shaping the country's political landscape. However, recent electoral setbacks for the Congress in UP have raised serious concerns.

The loss of Amethi, a long-held stronghold, in the last election was a significant blow to the Congress. Now, with Rae Bareli, another bastion, appearing to be on the brink of collapse, questions arise about the party's future in the state. Sonia Gandhi's decision to file her Rajya Sabha nomination from Jaipur today adds fuel to the speculation. Is this a sign of Congress conceding defeat in UP? Tonight, on DNA, we aim to dissect the intricate political trajectory of Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

 

 

The diminishing ties between the Gandhi family and their ancestral roots, particularly in UP, underscore a broader trend. Sonia Gandhi, formerly a Lok Sabha member from Rae Bareli, opting to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan hints at a shift in strategy. Does this signify a complete rupture in Congress' political ties with UP, especially as its last stronghold crumbles?

Despite contrasting views within the Congress, with Sonia Gandhi's nomination for the Rajya Sabha garnering support from party members, there's an acknowledgment of the party's diminishing political clout in Uttar Pradesh. The recent electoral performances, including the loss of deposit in three out of six seats in Rae Bareli during the UP Assembly elections, highlight the challenges faced by Congress in the state.

As we examine Congress' dwindling fortunes in Uttar Pradesh, the broader implications for the party's national standing become apparent. The nomination of Sonia Gandhi for the Rajya Sabha from Jaipur, abandoning her traditional seat of Rae Bareli, signifies the end of an era in UP politics.

Join us tonight on DNA as we unravel the factors behind Congress' decline in Uttar Pradesh and explore the strategic moves the party is making in response. Don't miss this special episode airing tonight on Zee News.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature