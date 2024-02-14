DNA Exclusive: Has Congress Lost Its Ground Completely In UP?

NEW DELHI: Tonight on Zee News' prime time show DNA, we delve into a pressing question: Has the Congress party completely lost its ground in Uttar Pradesh? With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections looming, the historical significance of Uttar Pradesh in Indian politics cannot be overstated. Both the Congress and the BJP recognize the pivotal role this state plays in shaping the country's political landscape. However, recent electoral setbacks for the Congress in UP have raised serious concerns.

The loss of Amethi, a long-held stronghold, in the last election was a significant blow to the Congress. Now, with Rae Bareli, another bastion, appearing to be on the brink of collapse, questions arise about the party's future in the state. Sonia Gandhi's decision to file her Rajya Sabha nomination from Jaipur today adds fuel to the speculation. Is this a sign of Congress conceding defeat in UP? Tonight, on DNA, we aim to dissect the intricate political trajectory of Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

The diminishing ties between the Gandhi family and their ancestral roots, particularly in UP, underscore a broader trend. Sonia Gandhi, formerly a Lok Sabha member from Rae Bareli, opting to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan hints at a shift in strategy. Does this signify a complete rupture in Congress' political ties with UP, especially as its last stronghold crumbles?

Despite contrasting views within the Congress, with Sonia Gandhi's nomination for the Rajya Sabha garnering support from party members, there's an acknowledgment of the party's diminishing political clout in Uttar Pradesh. The recent electoral performances, including the loss of deposit in three out of six seats in Rae Bareli during the UP Assembly elections, highlight the challenges faced by Congress in the state.

As we examine Congress' dwindling fortunes in Uttar Pradesh, the broader implications for the party's national standing become apparent. The nomination of Sonia Gandhi for the Rajya Sabha from Jaipur, abandoning her traditional seat of Rae Bareli, signifies the end of an era in UP politics.

The nomination of Sonia Gandhi for the Rajya Sabha from Jaipur, abandoning her traditional seat of Rae Bareli, signifies the end of an era in UP politics.