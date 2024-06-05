DNA Exclusive: How Difficult Will It Be For Modi To Implement Reforms, Poll Promises In Coalition Government?

As the Lok Sabha poll results became public on Tuesday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is holding 292 seats while the INDIA bloc registered victory on 234 seats. PM Modi is poised to become the second Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve a third consecutive term. However, the BJP's inability to secure a majority independently places the party at the mercy of his allies.

In today's DNA, Zee News analysed the difficulties Narendra Modi and BJP may face in implementing reforms and their poll promises:

Despite presenting a letter of support and fulfilling the demands of the ministries, the biggest question today is what guarantees the stability of Modi 3.0. Can Modi work in the manner he has over the past 10 years? This question inevitably leads us to consider whether Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu will allow Modi to work freely. Will these two not attempt to turn a strong Modi into a "compelled Modi"?

What are the issues over which Modi has clashed with Naidu and Nitish in the past, and which could arise in the future? What are the issues that this duo could use to put the brakes on PM Modi's momentum?

Watch Full DNA Episode Here

Why Nitish and Naidu chose to stay with the NDA and Modi. The reasons are quite straightforward. First, they will retain the full power to negotiate. Had they joined the INDIA alliance, they wouldn't have received the same weight among the smaller parties. Second, the guarantee of an NDA government is much higher than that of an INDIA alliance government, as the BJP has 240 seats, whereas the largest party on the other side, Congress, has only 99 seats. Additionally, Congress has a history of giving and withdrawing support.