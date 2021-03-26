DNA Exclusive: How MA Jinnah's folly led to creation of Bangladesh, know here

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Bangladesh for a two-day visit, his first since the coronavirus outbreak. PM Modi reached Dhaka at around 10:30 in the morning, where his Bangladehsi counterpart Sheikh Hasina received him at the airport to welcome him. He is part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Bangladesh's Independence.

Bangladesh completed 50 years of Independence from Pakistan and the hero of the war was Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. He was born on March 17, 1920 in the village of Tungipara in Gopalganj district of Bengal. In 1975, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the hero of Bangladesh's independence, and his family were brutally murdered in his own country. At that time, Sheikh Hasina, his daughter was in Germany.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Friday (March 26) analysed the significance of this day for Bangladesh and how Mohammad Ali Jinnah's mistake led to the creation of the country.

In the year 1948, during his first and last visit to East Pakistan, Jinnah had made the mistake by declaring openly that Urdu will be the official language of the whole of Pakistan.

Jinnah believed that Islam followed by Sindhi Muslims, Punjabi Muslims, Pathans and Bengali Muslims would be able to unite under the common language Urdu.

But in doing so, he made a big mistake when he did not understand the mood of then East Pakistan as Bengalis felt their identity was under threat.