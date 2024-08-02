Understanding the plight of poor road conditions is something only those forced to endure them can truly appreciate. Bihar, once notorious for its dilapidated roads, has undergone a remarkable transformation. This change is largely attributed to the introduction of toll roads. In today's DNA, we will continue the series about the benefits of toll tax to bust the myth around it.

Zee News has been actively dispelling the myths surrounding toll taxes through its campaign, "Toll Tax: A Necessity, Not a Burden." Today, we take you on a journey along a road in Bihar that was once feared for its poor condition. This road connects Patna to Bakhtiyarpur, a distance of just 50 kilometers. In the past, travelling this route would take between 3 to 4 hours. However, with the advent of the toll road, the same journey now takes just 30 minutes.

This is the magic of toll roads—transforming arduous travel into a swift and efficient experience, and changing the landscape of Bihar’s infrastructure for the better.

In India, highway construction has gained pace in the last few years. The speed of highway construction reached an impressive 37 km/day in 2020-21, marking a record for the fastest highway construction in India. Moreover, the National Highway (NH) network has expanded by 60% from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1,46,145 km by the year 2023.