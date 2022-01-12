DNA Exclusive: Impact of trolling and external pressure on judiciary

In unprecedented developments, two senior judges of the Supreme Court - Justice DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna - have recused themselves from hearing a case on Krishna river water dispute. While there is no official word, it is believed that the two judges have taken the decision as they had apprehensions of being considered partisan if they hear the matter.

In today's Daily News & Analysis, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary today analysed the impact of online trolling and external pressure on Supreme Court Judges and judiciary by large.

The matter is related to the distribution of Krisha River's water between the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

While Justice DY Chandrachud is from Maharashtra, justice AS Bopanna is from Karnataka.

As per a report in a leading English daily, both the judges had received several e-mails and letters, days before the matter was listed for hearing. One of the two judges has even acknowledged receiving these letters.

In such a situation, both the judges were facing a situation where they could have been accused of partiality on social media, regardless of the ruling in the matter.

The judges' decision tells about the sorry state of affairs where trolls, and a certain section of elite people - who lobby to put pressure on judges - are affecting the judicial system of our country.

There is a certain section of people who start accusing the judges and entire judicial system if a particular ruling is not pronounced the way wanted it to be.

Sudhir Chaudhary had also discussed this matter with former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi last month.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi had released a book "Justice for the Judge: An Autobiography" where he had discussed the numerous challenges faced by the judges of Supreme Court of India these days.

