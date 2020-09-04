DNA Exclusive: Indian Army remains on high alert to foil PLA's infiltration bid along LAC ahead of winters

New Delhi: After thwarting the Chinese army's infiltration attempt on the southern side of Pangong Lake in Ladakh, India Army remains on high alert to foil China's nefarious designs to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC). So far, China has been known for its action in the border areas, but the Indian Army's move has surprised the world's largest army, which is likely to retaliate in the coming weeks to reclaim the heights it has recently lost.

The next four weeks are understood to be very crucial for the Chinese Army to repel Indian soldiers because the onset of winter season would rather be favourable for the Indian Army, which is considered to be best in the world in mountain warfare.

If China fails to act in the next four weeks, it will have to wait until the next year, and by that time India will establish its base in the region. According to sources, arrangements are being made to keep 20,000 soldiers around Leh during winters. Notably, the temperature of Chushul falls from zero to minus 30 degrees, and on the hills, it falls further.

Currently, there are four times more troops (around 60,0000 are deployed in Ladakh than the last year, but the biggest challenge is to keep them safe in temperatures below zero to minus 40 degrees, and also keep the supply line operational. The first snowfall starts in Ladakh by mid-September, and it continues for the next 7-8 months.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Narwane arrived in Leh on a two-day tour. The Army Chief's presence on the front is a clear message for the enemy conveying aggressive intentions of the Indian Army.

The threat of China is not just in Ladakh, it can also act in the eastern border of the country--Sikkim and Arunachal. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria was on a tour of the Forward Air Bases of the eastern border on Wednesday. Assessing the threat, the Indian Army is closely monitoring the border areas with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian Army has also assessed that the threat is not just from China, but Pakistan may also join China against India, therefore, it is ready to meet any misadventure on the western borders.

India's Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat said that India wants peace on the border, but reiterated to face any challenge during an interactive session at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Rawat said, "India faces the threat of coordinated action along northern and western fronts which we have to be considered in our defence planning. We have devised our strategy as primary and secondary and conceptualised our strategy for both our borders."

In a warning to Pakistan, CDS Rawat said the country will suffer "heavy losses" if it attempts any misadventure against India taking advantage of the border row with China.

The CDS added, "Pakistan has been launching proxy war...want to expand terrorism in other regions...Pakistan could take advantage if a situation develops in northern border...adequate precautions have been taken and they will suffer heavy losses if they attempt misadventure."

Overall, India has gained a strategic edge over China, which has to think about whether it will go to war or come to the negotiating table. The DNA report will also tell you about the situation under which the Chinese army has been trapped.

Any action on its part during the winter season on the Line of Actual Control will be very difficult. By the next year, the Indian Army will adequate time to strengthen its position, therefore, the current situation at LAC is understood to be favorable for the Indian troops.

A few days ago, a Chinese defense expert praised the Indian Army's ability to fight in the mountains. India's Mountain Force, comprising more than 2 lakh soldiers, is considered the most powerful in the world. China must realize that any misadventure on its part would be disastrous for it, as the India of 2020 is miles ahead of the India of 1962.

Amid the Sono-India standoff along the LAC, the crucial role played by the Special Frontier Force (SFF) has also come to the fore. The valiant soldiers of the SFF are credited to have captured the Black Top and the adjoining hills on the 29th and the 30th August.

Also known as the 'Development Regiment', which was established in the year 1962 after the Sino-India war, the SFF is currently deployed on the LAC. Major General Sujan Singh, who was the leading 22 Mountain Division, established this force, it therefore got the name of 'Establishment 22'.

The headquarters of the 'Vikas Regiment' is currently in Chakrata, Uttarakhand. After India's debacle in 1962, the US intelligence agency CIA trained the soldiers of this force.

Initially, residents from Tibet were only recruited in this force, but Gurkhas are nowadays being recruited as they are adept at fighting in the mountainous regions.

Although the SFF is not part of the Indian Army, it often operates in collaboration with the army, after getting instructions from the PMO. It is known to have participated in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and the Kargil War.

The 'Development Regiment' participates in such military operations which are considered top secrets, and most of the information related to them is classified. There are merely 5000 Commandos in this force, but they are deployed to achieve the impossible-targets.