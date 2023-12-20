In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the influx of Rohingya refugees in India and the biggest action against the Rohingya residing illegally in India. In fact, India has a clear stance on Rohingya Muslims; India considers Rohingya Muslims as illegal immigrants. Despite this, according to government figures, around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims are residing illegally in India, with the majority in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids in those districts where a large number of Rohingya people are residing illegally, and these individuals have acquired fake Indian documents. Some locals are assisting them, against whom the police have taken action.

The police received inputs suggesting that Rohingyas who came through Bangladesh are being settled illegally in Jammu and Kashmir, and some locals are helping them obtain fake documents for their personal gain. Inputs also indicated that Rohingya staying illegally in Jammu and Kashmir are involved in anti-national activities.

Watch Full DNA Episode Here

Based on confidential information, a High-Powered Committee was formed on October 18th of this year. Its objective was to identify foreign nationals residing in Jammu and Kashmir since January 1, 2011. This committee is being led by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, R.K. Goyal.

Efforts were being made to make Rohingya Muslims illegal Indian citizens using Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and Voter IDs fraudulently. Some locals were aiding these Rohingyas in obtaining Indian citizenship, even resorting to marriage with local residents. This was uncovered during the police investigation.

The clear stance of the Indian government is that Rohingyas pose a significant threat to the country and are criminals entering and residing within the nation. They operate organized networks to acquire Indian citizenship documents for Rohingya Muslims. Every country takes action against illegal immigrants because they pose a challenge to the security of any nation, irrespective of their religion. The same principle applies to the illegal Rohingya immigrants in India. India has every right to take necessary steps in the interest of national security, which includes actions against Rohingya refugees.