DNA Exclusive: Inside Story Of How Fake IAS Kiran Patel Conned Security Agencies As PMO Official In Kashmir

Srinagar: Kiran Bhai Patel, a conman who posed as a top official of the Prime Minister's Office, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on March 3 from a 5-star hotel in Srinagar. The conman got the requisite perks, including a bulletproof car and z-plus security cover despite having three cases registered against him in Gujarat. Patel had fun in the Kashmir valley for months and made videos and shared them on their social media through his accounts. One of the videos where the conman can be seen walking in snow clad mountains of Kashmir with the security personnel has gone viral on social media.

The person had forged documents to cheat people and used them to get high-security cover during his stay in the valley. The security personnel accompanied him to the famous tourist spots like Dudpahari, where an SDM rank officer from the state received and accompanied him.

The fraudster reached the Kaman post on the Line of Control besides visiting several places including Dal Lake in Srinagar. He also held some meetings with the officials of the J&K administration and gave the impression that he has got a mandate from the Central Government to identify investment opportunities in J&K.

Conman Kiran Bhai Patel was taken to the Nishat police station by J&K police where he confessed to his crime. Ten fake visiting cards and two mobiles were seized from him.

