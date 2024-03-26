It is believed that no one shares their social media account username and password with anyone else. Do you share your social media account username and passwords, like X, Facebook or Instagram with your closest person? Surely not. This is because your social media account belongs to you. You don't provide anyone with this confidential information. The reason is that you will always be afraid that your social media account may be misused. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the derogatory tweet by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.

Watch Full DNA Episode Here

This small thing is known to you, us, and every individual who is on social media. But you will be surprised to know that the Congress's Social Media & head of the Congress IT Cell, does not know this. The head of the Congress's Social Media & Digital Platforms is Supriya Shrinate. A post was made from Supriya Shrinate's official account that featured a photo of Kangana Ranaut with the caption - "Will someone tell what rate is in the Mandi (market)?"

Here, we also want to tell you that two pictures were put in this post to change the context and confuse people very smartly. The first picture was of Kangana Ranaut, but in addition to this, a picture of vegetables was also put. But the picture chosen first to post on Instagram is the one that is shown first after posting. The direct meaning of this is that the photo of Kangana Ranaut with the question "What is the rate in the market" was posted to insult Kangana Ranaut, and then another picture of vegetables was added to manage it.

This entire incident is related to a derogatory comment about a woman by another woman. It is strange that such a controversial post in the electoral atmosphere has been made by a Congress leader. Perhaps they also do not realize that a comment made for a city and its female candidate can become a subject of discussion.