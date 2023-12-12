The BJP has once again surprised everyone with the name of the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the BJP's masterplan behind fielding new faces as Chief Minister. It seems as if the BJP is grooming its new generation in these three states for the future of politics. Names have been chosen for the chief ministerial positions who have consistently worked at the grassroots level for the party in politics. These are the names that have never tried to enhance their work through any PR company. They are the names whose work was discussed within the party's hierarchy but never made headlines in the media.

However, the BJP has attempted to encourage leaders who work at the grassroots level to move forward. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have started employing a specific strategy in this regard. If we look at the names emerging for the positions of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers in all three states, a particular pattern becomes apparent. In recent years, the BJP has been following this pattern, especially in specific circumstances. Modi and Shah have conveyed the message to BJP's grassroots workers in recent years that they should work at the booth level for the party's strength, and their hard work will be rewarded when the time comes, despite being ordinary workers.

This is why the BJP has consistently held power at the central level since 2014 and is also showcasing its dominance at the state level. The new names chosen for the positions of CM and Deputy CM in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan are also being seen as a strategy for the 2024 elections. The formula for Modi-Shah to keep the BJP in power is crystal clear.

It can be observed that when the BJP enters the field with a new name, there is a deep strategy behind it, designed to unite castes, classes, and traditional voters together.