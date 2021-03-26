DNA Exclusive: PM Modi's historic Bangladesh visit to boost bilateral ties, BJP's prospects in Bengal polls

New Delhi: A few hours from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bangladesh. The visit is quite significant for multiple reasons. It is the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister is going on a foreign visit.

PM Modi's visit is not just important for the bilateral ties between the two nations but also bears a crucial impact on the upcoming polls in West Bengal.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (March 25) explained the significance prime minister's historic visit to Bangladesh.

PM Modi's visit comes as Bangladesh celebrates its 50th independence day this year. 50 years ago, on 26 March 1971, East Pakistan became Bangladesh. India played a very important role in this as it fought a war against Pakistan to secure Bangladesh's freedom. India won the war in just 13 days, making it one of the shortest wars in history.

On the 50th anniversary of its independence, PM Modi will meet his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and hold discussions on key issues which would help boost the ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister's visit is crucial for three main reasons:

Firstly, Modi is going to Bangladesh at a time when there are assembly elections in West Bengal. Notably, he will visit the Orkandi temple of Harichandra Thakur, the founder of Matua Mahasangh. The Matua community has a strong presence in West Bengal, with an estimated population of two crores in the state. In such a situation, this visit can have an impact on the elections.

Secondly, China's influence in Bangladesh has increased a lot in the recent past and it is investing in many big projects in the country. Thus PM Modi's visit is important in diplomatic terms. It could help kick China out of the relationship between India and Bangladesh.

Thirdly, Bangladesh will celebrate its 50th independence day on March 26. And given India's role in achieving that freedom, PM Modi's visit holds special significance.

Impact of PM Modi's visit on West Bengal Elections:

PM Modi's visit is being linked to the upcoming assembly elections in Bengal. There are three points to note in this regard:

1. Prime Minister will visit the Orkandi temple of Matua Mahasangh founder Harichandra Thakur. The Matua community has a very strong connection with West Bengal. In fact, the community holds influence in about 30 Vidhan Sabha seats. These seats fall in the North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Cooch Behar and Bardhaman districts of Bengal. Notably, many people of this community do not have citizenship of India. In such a situation, citizenship amendment law can become important for them. BJP is banking on this.

2. Prime Minister will also visit Sugandha Shaktipeeth in Bangladesh. It is considered to be one of the 51 Shaktipeeth and is associated with the faith of Hindus. Many people from Bengal visit the Shaktipeeth every year. In such a situation, the visit can likely sway the voters.

3. Prime Minister will also visit Rabindra Kuthi Bari. It was actually the house of Dwarkanath Tagore, Rabindra Nath Tagore's grandfather. The attachment Bengalis have with Tagore is well-known. He was the first person in Asia to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. He also wrote the national anthem of both India and Bangladesh. Hence, PM Modi's visit could be fruitful for his party in the elections.

