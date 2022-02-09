DNA Exclusive: PM Narendra Modi slams dynasty politics, 'pseudo Socialism' in mega political interview

PM Narendra Modi today gave a mega election interview where he spoke vividly on the topics of great electoral importance for around 70 minutes. From dynasty politics to central government schemes, the Prime Minister discussed a wide range of important issues in this political interview.

In today DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary makes an analysis of PM Narendra Modi's mega political interview.

There were at least five great takeaways discussed by the Prime Minister during this interview.

First and foremost - the prime minister said that BJP will retain power in Uttar Pradesh with a complete majority.

In the second highlight, tPM Modi said that their is no anti-incumbency wave against the BJP in the states it currently rules. He termed the elections like an "Open University" for the BJP. The prime minister said that terminologies must change time-to-time. He added that BJP is a party that has seen so many defeats, but these defeats are the ones that make this party extremely strong and humble at the same time. All in all, the Prime Minister exuded confidence of winning elections in the states where it's currently holding the power.

He further termed dynasty based politics of Samajwadi Party as pseudo Socialism and launched a blunt attack on former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. The prime minister said that lack of internal democracy in political parties is the biggest threat to the nation. "Lohiya ji was a true socialist, but do you see his children anywhere in politics today," the Prime Minister said quoting an example.

The Prime Minister, speaking on the recent scrapping of three farm laws, said that country's farmers in future understand the importance of these three laws. The Prime Minister said that the rollback of the three farm laws was done in the best interests of nation. He also discussed the issue of lapse in his security last month.

