DNA Exclusive: PM Narendra Modi tops global popularity ratings amid COVID-19; here's why

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again proved that the leadership that tries to ease the problems of people in adversity is the true leader. A data firm, Morning Consult, tracking the approval ratings of world leaders has put the net approval for him at a high of 55 per cent. Prime Minister Modi's popularity rose to the highest among all the global leaders.

Prime Minister Modi is the only global leader whose rating remained on top amid the coronavirus situation, while US President Donald Trump dipped at the ninth position. This development may surprise those who have been saying that the Prime Minister has failed to do a good job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey agency, which carries out surveys and researches globally, stated that over 75 per cent of people approved of Modi while 20 per cent disapprove, making his net approval rating at 55. A similar figure for German Chancellor Angela Merkel is 24 per cent while it is in the negative for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The US-based survey research firm is currently tracking the approval rating for government leaders in 13 countries-- Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, The United Kingdom, The United States. The survey would come out with real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics across the globe.

Other leaders who have witnessed a rise in their popularity include Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. As of December 22, the Mexican President scored 29, just ahead of the Australian PM who could score 27.

US President Donald Trump received minus 15 rating points, and he is currently 70 rating points behind the Indian Prime Minister. The US President continued to claim his victory but lost in the recently concluded elections, as he failed to manage the COVID-19 situation properly.

Based on a seven-day moving average of adult citizens in the 13 countries, French President Emmanuel Macron is standing at last place with minus 25 rating points. This clearly shows that he failed to get the support from French people.

Prime Minister Modi's political stature is the highest among the global leadership, as no other leader could even get close to him. His commitment to tackling the crisis situation was clearly stated on Thursday while laying the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot through video conferencing.

PM Modi said, "I used to say 'jab tak davai nahi dhilai nahi' but now our mantra for 2021 should be: Davai bhi, kadaai bhi (yes to medicine and yes to caution)." He further said "the preparations are in the last stages for vaccination programme against COVID-19 in the country. People will be given doses of vaccine manufactured in India."

"We are working on mission mode to improve medical education in India. After the formation of the National Medical Commission, the quality and quantity of health education will improve," PM Modi added.