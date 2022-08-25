New Delhi: Days after securing bail in a case relating to making controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed that triggered protests across the city, suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested again today under the Preventive Detention Act. The development comes after a huge crowd of protesters gathered in Hyderabad late last night demanding action against T Raja Singh.

In today’s DNA, Zee News’ Rohit Ranjan will discuss the massive protests that erupted in the city over the suspended BJP MLA's release, prompting the police to step-up security.

T Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday after a case was registered against him for hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion. Hours later, he was granted bail as the court rejected a police request for custody. T Raja Singh was also suspended by the saffron party, which has been dealing with the repercussions of its party leaders’ comments on the Prophet.

Now the question arises when T Raja is being punished legally for making derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad and hurting the religious sentiments of many, will action be taken against those who are raising slogans of 'Sir Tan Se Juda' against a person on the road?

According to the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 506 for threatening to kill, if a person threatens to cause death or grievous injury or destruction of any property by fire, then the offence is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years or fine or with both. Now it will be pertinent to see if the same legal action will be taken against such people, who are threatening to kill a person on the road by raising the slogan of 'Sir Tan Se Juda’.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police today also arrested Syed Abdahu Kashaf, who had raised the `sar tan se juda` slogan during a protest against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh over the latter`s derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad. The cyber crime police arrested Kashaf after registering a case against him under Sections 153A, 505 (2) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said Kashaf was produced before a magistrate with a request to remand him to judicial custody as he may repeat the offence or tamper evidence. However, he was released on personal bond.