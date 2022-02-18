हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary

DNA Exclusive: Political slugfest over Charanjit Channi's 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiyye' remarks

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary makes an analysis of today's "biggest political news" that revolves around CM Channi's statement on people of UP and Bihar.

DNA Exclusive: Political slugfest over Charanjit Channi&#039;s &#039;UP, Bihar ke bhaiyye&#039; remarks
Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses controversy over Charanjit Singh Channi's remarks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today issued a strong reaction to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's controversial remarks, where he said that "Bhayyas who coime from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab won't be allowed to rule Punjab".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that even saint Ravidas - one of the most followed Sikh Gurus - was also born in Varanasi, that is in present-day Uttar Pradesh - "so would he also be called an outsider in Punjab".

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary makes an analysis of today's "biggest political news" that revolves around CM Channi's statement on people of UP and Bihar.

 

Channi, sharing stage with senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had Thursday made a statement on restraining people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from entering Punjab.

The Prime Minister, lashing out at Channi, said "there won't be a single village here where migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar not do hard work".

The Prime Minister also added that Guru Gobind Singh ji Maharaj was also born in Bihar, he said, "will you also disrespect Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj".

 

 

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was seen smiling when Channi was making controversial remarks, tried to issue a clarification today. The Congress leader said that Channi's statement was misconstrued, adding that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that has been disrespecting the people of Uttar Pradesh instead.  

The larger question that arises here is - why are the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar given discriminatory treatment when they choose to venture out of their states. People of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have a very big contribution in the economy of Punjab. As per a report, if only the labourers from Bihar leave Punjab, 20% of the state's agriculture will have a severe impact. 

Watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary for detailed analysis of "today's biggest political news".

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DNA with Sudhir ChaudharyDNAZee News DNACharanjit Singh Channi UP Bihar remarksPM Narendra ModiPM Modi's reaction Channi's remarksSudhir Chaudhary dna
Next
Story

India calls for ‘constructive diplomacy’ as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

Must Watch

PT6M21S

DNA: PM Modi reacts sharply on Channi's ‘UP ke bhaiye’ remark