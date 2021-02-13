DNA Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi pleases China again, forgets Nehruvian folly of 1962?

In a bid to make China happy, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday lied through his teeth by saying that China has won and India has lost it. This comes after the disengagement between India and China started near Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh on February 12. Congress' Rahul Gandhi lied to the country and insulted the Indian Army and in DNA, we will explain.

The three big lies of his press conference are--firstly, he said that the government has given land from Finger 3 to Finger 4 near Pangong Lake to China. But this claim is completely misleading as the Line of Actual Control is at Finger 8. China has agreed that its Army will move to Finger 8 whereas Indian soldiers have to return to Finger 3 where it was before May 2020. To claim that the government has given land from Finger 3 to Finger 4 to China is a big lie.

Secondly, Rahul Gandhi said that China has won the agreement reached between India and China to end tension on the border. Whereas the truth is that the Chinese Army has agreed that it will move near Finger 8 on the northern shore of Pangong Lake, where the Line of Actual Control is. That means China has to go back and this is a big victory for India.

Thirdly, Rahul Gandhi also said that Narendra Modi's government has cut a piece of India and given it to China and also insulted the Army. It is clear that he stands with China and his job in India is only to do politics and humiliate the Army of the country.

Rahul Gandhi, who questioned the central government for the Indo-China border dispute, may have forgotten that when the country's power was with his great grandfather and former prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, China had occupied 43,000 square kilometres of India's land. The Minister of Defence in the UPA government in 2013, AK had admitted that China benefited greatly from the wrong policies of the Congress and was successful in seizing a large part of India's land.

In June 2020, Sharad Pawar also believed that if Jawaharlal Nehru's government had correct policies on China, India would not have lost a large part of its land. In 1991, when PV Narasimha Rao was the prime minister, the responsibility of the Ministry of Defence was with Sharad Pawar. In such a situation, the importance of these things increases even more.

Rahul Gandhi should also remember what Nehru had said during the discussion in Lok Sabha on December 4-5, 1961. At that time, the areas of Ladakh which were illegally occupied by China were being questioned by the government. Nehru said in response to these questions that a tree does not grow in this area. He described this land of Ladakh as useless and said that no one would want to settle in this place. However, at that time Mahavir Tyagi, a Congress MP, was present in Parliament and he stood up from his seat after hearing these things and he took off his hat and said that if I do not have hair on my head, should it be assumed that there is no cost to my head Is not.

Today I have brought you a question? Do you know when the first no-confidence motion was introduced in the Parliament of independent India? It was introduced by Kripalani in the Parliament in 1963 against the Jawaharlal Nehru government and this is also mentioned in a Class 12 book of NCERT.

It is written that after the defeat of China in the 1962 war, there was a lot of resentment against Jawaharlal Nehru in the country. At that time many of the army's senior officers and commanders resigned from their posts and the closest to Nehru and the then defence minister Krishna Menon also had to resign from the cabinet. Jawaharlal Nehru was also severely criticized for sending the army into war without any preparation. In 1963, the country's first no-confidence motion was brought against Nehru in the Lok Sabha. Not only this, due to the defeat in the war, the Congress party had to face defeat in many by-elections.

Today, Rahul Gandhi should not forget that before the 1962 war, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was warned by many leaders that his policies could prove to be dangerous for the country. But Jawaharlal Nehru ignored all these warnings and after this, in 1962 India had to fight a war with China and in this war, our country lost 43,000 thousand square kilometres of land in Ladakh and China took possession of this land.

In the Rajya Sabha in 1954, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar criticized Nehru's decision and warned that China would surround India because of this mistake. On August 26, 1954, Ambedkar said in the Rajya Sabha that India has been completely encircled. On one side there are Pakistan and other Muslim countries and on the other hand, by accepting China's occupation of Tibet, Nehru has helped to bring the border of China closer to India. He had also said that if India is not threatened by this today, it does not mean that there will be no further danger, because the person who is used to attacking, never leaves his habit.

Apart from Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Pandit Deen Dayan Upadhyay, the then President of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, MS Golwalkar, Ram Manohar Lohia and C Rajagopalachari also expressed concern over Nehru's policies regarding China. But Nehru at the time ignored these warnings and was supporting China internationally.

During his visit to China in 1954, Jawaharlal Nehru recognized China's illegal occupation of Tibet under the Panchsheel Agreement. Here Panchsheel meant Panch i.e. Five and Sheel i.e. Idea, i.e. this agreement was based on five ideas. There was also the issue of interference in internal affairs. China took advantage of this agreement and by the time Nehru understood that his policies had proved to be wrong, China had occupied India's land.

How wrong were Jawaharlal Nehru's policies regarding China, they try to explain to you with a letter 67 years old. Nehru wrote a letter to Edwina Mountbatten, the wife of Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of the British after returning from a visit to China in 1954. In which he was telling Edwina Mountbatten that he received a great welcome in China. Nehru then told that he was welcomed by one million people in a city in China and these people were very excited about his arrival there.

What were the seven major mistakes of Jawaharlal Nehru regarding China? Firstly, Nehru's attitude towards China and Communism was soft. Secondly, he did not oppose the illegal occupation of China in Tibet. Thirdly, in Tibet, it recognized the occupation of China. Fourthly, when the United States offered India permanent membership in the United Nations, Nehru turned down the offer.

Fifthly, Nehru continuously made wrong military decisions regarding China and Nehru's Forward Policy became the major reason for the war in 1962. Sixthly, during the war, Nehru was hesitant to use the Air Force. If they had taken the help of the Air Force, the outcome of the war could have been different. Lastly, because of Nehru's non-aligned policy, international forces did not support India in the war.

