DNA Exclusive: Reality check of 'jugaad' Indians use to deceive seat belt alarm

New Delhi: A seatbelt in a car is meant to save a passenger's life but despite it, people in India find different ways of not wearing seat belts. The debate about the majority of Indians not wearing a seatbelt came into the spotlight once again after the death of eminent industrialist Cyrus Mistry in a car accident, a major reason for his death was not wearing a seatbelt. According to the National crime records bureau (NCRB), over 1.33 lakh people died in 3.5 lakh accidents that occurred in the year 2020.

In today's DNA, Zee News's Rohit Ranjan will do the reality check of a trick that people are using to deceive the warning sign of a seatbelt.

A jugaad technology is made to bypass every rule that is made in the country. When the government made a rule of seatbelts for safety in cars, people said that they forget to put on seatbelts. The government then designed a system with a beep sound to remind the passenger of the seatbelt. So in case, a driver forgot to put on his seatbelt, the beep sound reminds him of it. But now some people have found a jugaad to deceive the beep sound as well and it is tempting more and more people to ignore seatbelts.



The jugaad is like a CLIP, which people deliberately install into the seatbelt holder to avoid seatbelts. This turns off the sign reminiscent of the seatbelt.

Today, Rohit Ranjan appealed to people to make people aware and take serious steps about wearing seatbelts and asked for their opinions on this campaign - with the hashtag YES TO SEATBELT on Twitter.

An Indian car manufacturing company surveyed seatbelts revealing that only 25 per cent of people in the country put seatbelts on the front seat.

Most car drivers feel that whatever rules are related to road safety are a government conspiracy to collect penalties.

According to Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, it is mandatory for all people sitting in the car to wear seat belts. Not wearing a seat belt attracts a fine of Rs 1,000.