DNA Exclusive: Repealing of farm laws is a setback for politics of economic reforms!

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 19) repealed the three farm laws which were implemented nearly a year ago on September 27, 2020.

Various political parties, organizations, and some of the groups hailed the government's decision to withdraw the Agri laws and expressed their delight, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Friday (November 19) pointed out some grim results which are likely to take place after this decision and may act as a setback for future development.

Taking the example of Singapore, Zee News Editor-in-Chief explained how this decision of repealing farm laws will have a major impact on developmental politics.

Singapore is half the size of Delhi, but today secures the fourth position in the world in terms of per capita income. In Singapore, the annual per capita income is more than Rs 60 lakh. Whereas in India, a person earns only 1 lakh 44 thousand rupees on an average in a year which is less than even Bangladesh’s per capita income.

The reason for Singapore’s prosperity is developmental politics which is supported by its people and their focus on development. However, it is not the case with our country which has been struggling with poverty for the last 75 years.

Another major setback of repealing these laws is that the people will now analyse every legislation and if it will not be favuorable to them then they will try to pressurise the government to scrap those.

It is most likely that those who sat on the movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh in 2019, gather again as this incident might have given them hope that CAA can also be repealed through such a movement.

Stepping out of the parliament, the Indian democracy now stands on the roads from where its path becomes quite complicated. But nevertheless, India has shown that it is one of the robust democracies in the world.