DNA

DNA Exclusive: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Olympics, mental health in spotlight

New Delhi: It's only been less than a week since the Tokyo Olympics kickstarted but it looks like the Games has got its biggest winner, in the form of mental health. The World's Greatest Gymnast was knocked out of the Games due to mental health, because of which the issue reached the podium of the Olympics, which was never talked about previously. 

American athlete Simone Biles is being credited for taking the issue of mental health to the stage at the Olympics. Biles withdrew from the Olympic Games due to her poor mental state.

The American gymnastics superstar will not defend her Olympic title as she withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that 24-year-old is opting not to compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team finals following one rotation because she felt she wasn't mentally ready.

 

