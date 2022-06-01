DNA Exclusive: Singer KK's death and rising cases of cardiac arrest

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died after performing at an auditorium in West Bengal’s Kolkata last night. In his last concert, KK sang around 20 songs for his fans, however, during his performance he had started feeling uneasy and breathless. He went to his hotel room after finishing the concert after which he collapsed and was taken to a hospital in the city, where he was declared "brought dead". As per the preliminary findings of the post-mortem report, a senior police officer said that KK died due to a cardiac arrest.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary discussed what it means to suddenly say goodbye to this 53-year-old brilliant singer, who has left fans devastated.

On Tuesday, KK was performing at Nazrul Manch, the biggest government auditorium in Kolkata, at a concert organised by a private college. The singer entered the stage at 6.10 pm and began his performance. KK did not seem sick in the videos and pictures shared from the concert, however, it is being said that after half an hour, the singer started feeling uneasy and could be seen continuously wiping sweat with a handkerchief. The auditorium where the concert was held had a seating capacity of around 2500 people, but during KK's live performance, about 7,000 people entered this auditorium. Due to this, there was a huge crowd inside which could be the probable cause of KK’s uneasiness. However, during his performance, he did not complain that his health was deteriorating.

KK performed for around two hours and after the concert finished, his health started deteriorating and his team took him to his hotel. When he reached his hotel, which was 6 km from the auditorium, his health worsened and it is said that he suddenly collapsed on a sofa in his room, causing injuries to his head and lips.

A question that arises from this unfortunate demise is that when KK was not feeling well, why was he not taken directly to the hospital? Doctors said that if the singer was taken directly to the hospital, then perhaps something could have been done. Secondly, KK reached his hotel at 9 pm but was brought to the hospital at 10.15 pm, where doctors declared him brought dead. There is also a possibility of negligence in this matter. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death in the matter.

This incident also emphasises that diseases related to the heart should not be ignored. KK was only 53 years old and also quite fit. As per the late singer's manager, he did not smoke cigarettes or drank alcohol.

Last year, Kannada film superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died due to a heart attack at the age of 46. Famous television star Siddharth Shukla also died of a heart attack at the age of 40. That is, now more people are dying due to heart attacks and the biggest reason is that heart diseases are not taken seriously, while we also think that heart attacks only happen to those above 60.