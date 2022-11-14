DNA Exclusive: The love story which led to gruesome Delhi murder case

NEW DELHI: The brutal murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar in Delhi by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawalla has sparked widespread anger in the country. The accused in the murder case was arrested by police on Monday (Nov 14) for the murder of Shraddha that took place in May this year. According to reports, Aaftab had chopped off the deceased's body into 35 pieces and hidden them across the city gradually.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will take a closer look at this love story which was filled with anger, deceit, and murder. It is the shocking story of how a girl was murdered in Delhi's Chhatarpur Enclave and no one suspected anything.

The murderer, Aaftab stayed in the same house for several months after the murder. Every day at around 2 am, Aaftab would go to throw pieces of the body in plastic bags in forests. Six months later, Aaftab was arrested after the girl's family pushed for an investigation.

Aaftab and Shraddha used to live in Mumbai and knew each other for the last 4 years. They had met through a dating app in the city. They worked in a call centre. Soon, they started dating and decided that they want to be in a live-in relationship. This means that they wanted to live with each other before marriage.

According to reports, the couple decided to live together within just 20 days of dating. The two later faced many issues with this new arrangement such as fights and arguments. But they reportedly solved their fights by going on long walks.

They travelled together as well to places in the North. Later, they moved to Delhi and first stayed in a hotel in Paharganj. Then they took a flat Chhatarpur Enclave.

On May 19, Aaftab bought a saw and a 300-liter fridge. On the same day, it cut Shraddha's body into 35 pieces. The investigation is on to discover more details on the case.