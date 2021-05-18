DNA Exclusive: The political blame game over 'toolkit' to defame PM Modi on world fora

New Delhi: Even as the country is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the dirty politics over the crisis continues. BJP today shared a “toolkit” with the public alleging that the Congress party used it to defame the government. However, Congress has termed this toolkit as fake and has demanded the Delhi Police Commissioner to register an FIR against BJP President JP Nadda and Sambit Patra.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday (May 18) explained the “toolkit” to defame PM Modi on world fora over the government’s handling of the COVID pandemic.

Zee News does not confirm the veracity of this tool kit.

Just like the toolkit used during the Red Fort violence on January 26, a new toolkit has surfaced which aims to attack the government during the Corona crisis.

Key points mentioned in the toolkit:

1. It says that the Kumbh Mela held in Haridwar should be portrayed as a COVID Super Spreader. It also mentioned that the celebration of Eid should not be associated with the pandemic.

2. International media should be used against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

3. The COVID crisis should be used to tarnish the image of PM Modi.

4. The word “Indian Strain” should be used for the new strain of the coronavirus. This is to discredit India worldwide.

5. Using photographs of burning pyres of people who lost their lives so that a negative image of India can be created all over the world.

6. PM Cares Fund should be targeted with the help of certain intellectuals.

7. Central Vista Project should be described as the personal home of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confuse people so that they criticize him.

8. Targeting Gujarat - The tool kit aims to spread the misinformation that the PM is giving priority to his home state Gujarat during the pandemic over other states.

In this tool kit provided by the BJP, it is alleged that Congress has created a roadmap to create a false image of India and the Government of India and till now everything was happening on this basis.

Notably, these things mentioned in the tool kit have actually happened in the country.

As we said, we do not confirm these allegations made by BJP, but demand that these documents must be investigated.

If the allegations are true, it raises serious questions on the role of Congress at a time of national crisis.

