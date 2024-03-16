DNA Exclusive: Unveiling The ‘Incomplete Truth’ Behind Electoral Bonds Data

New Delhi: Following the Supreme Court’s directive, the Election Commission uploaded the Electoral Bond data to its official website on Thursday evening, making it publicly accessible. The State Bank of India provided this data to the Commission on March 12. According to the released data, electoral bonds worth a total of INR 12,769 crores were purchased by 1,260 companies and individuals. These bonds were redeemed by various political parties at different times.

In today's DNA show, Zee News analysed the publicly disclosed data of electoral bonds, which the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made available on its website following the Supreme Court’s order.

However, the data does not reveal the specific amounts donated to each party by companies or individuals, which was the intended purpose of making this information public—to inform voters about the financial contributions to political parties.

The available data clearly shows that the BJP received the most donations. However, it is not clear which companies donated to the BJP, as companies have purchased multiple electoral bonds, suggesting donations may have been distributed among various parties. The opposition alleges that the ruling party, BJP, has provided benefits to companies in exchange for donations.

