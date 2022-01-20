DNA Exclusive: UP opinion poll - Analysis of nation's biggest election survey

Uttar Pradesh - the largest state in terms of population in India - is all set to go to polls in less than 20 days. As the state is set to witness a high-octane battle, Zee News brings to you India's biggest-ever opinion poll - with largest sample size ever collected.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the interesting outcomes of India's most extensive pre-poll election survey conducted in Uttar Pradesh.

The survey, conducted by Zee News and Design Boxed, has a clear cut message - "Ayenge to Yogi hi (Only Yogi Adityanath will come to power)".

The survey shows BJP retaining the state with a comfortable majority (245-267 seats). However, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party - that saw a dismal performance last time (44 seats) - is also making huge gains with 125-148 seats. The survey, among its top highlights, shows Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party heading towards decimation with merely 5-9 seats.

However, most disappointed would be those who had hopes with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" slogan. The Congress, this time too, has failed to make any electoral gains in the polls. The party is likely to win only 3-7 seats

This opinion poll was jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting opinion polls. In terms of sample size, this is also the largest opinion poll ever conducted in the history of India - with 11 lakh voters being consulted for the analysis.

Here's a detailed look on survey outcome:

How many total seats may BJP and SP win?

The opinion poll shows that the BJP+ is likely to get between 245-267 seats and SP+ may bag 125-148 seats.

Mayawati's BSP may win somewhere between 5-9 seats and Congress is likely to settle with just 3-7 seats. Others may get 2-6 seats.

What may be the total vote share for BJP and SP?

The Yogi Adityanath government is heading towards its second term with securing 41% of the total vote share, as compared to the Samajwadi Party's 34%.

While the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is expected to get 10% of the total vote share, Congress may receive just 6 per cent, three per cent less than Others.

Who is the most preferred CM candidate in Uttar Pradesh?

According to the Zee News opinion poll, Yogi Adityanath has emerged as the people's first choice for the chief minister post in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath has been favoured by 47% of the total respondents, while 35% want SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as the CM.

9% have voted in favour of Mayawati and 5% want Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be the next UP CM.