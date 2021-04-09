DNA Exclusive: Varanasi court order for ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque exposes 'secular' lobby

New Delhi: A Varanasi court has granted permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

The court’s decision has left several intellectuals, liberals, and fundamentalists of the country rattled.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Friday (April 9) took on the secular lobby who have shown intolerance towards this decision.

The Gyanvapi masjid shares a boundary wall with the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The petition filed by lawyer Vijay Shankar Rastogi claims that the mosque was built by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb after demolishing a portion of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The petitioner has demanded that the land on which Gyanvapi Mosque stands be transferred to Hindus.

The court order for the survey is a very important decision.

Key points of the court order

Firstly, the court has asked ASI to form a five-member committee for survey. It will have two Muslims members.

Secondly, the purpose of the survey is to determine whether the mosque was built over the temple or by demolishing or modifying it.

Thirdly, the team must find out the structure, its shape, the type of craftsmanship and if there is any idol of a deity.

Fourthly, the team will have the right to explore any part of the Gyan Vapi campus.

Lastly, mediapersons would not be allowed during excavation and the whole procedure would be recorded.

There are three parties to the case - Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Visvesvaraya that is, Lord Shiva himself, the Sunni Central Waqf Board and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

Why is the 'secular' lobby upset?

In an earlier edition of DNA last year, we presented an in-depth analysis on the issue. We had shown evidence of the existence of the temple on the site of the mosque.

When the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb built a mosque here after breaking the temple, no one objected. No one said anything for hundreds of years. But now when justice is being sought in the matter, the so-called intellectuals, liberals and fundamentalists of our country are getting upset.

The Muslim parties have expressed resentment after the court's decision in the matter. The Sunni Central Waqf Board has decided to move the High Court in this matter.

The Gyan Vapi mosque management has also opposed this decision and Iqbal Ansari, who is a party in the Babri Masjid case, has also expressed displeasure over the decision.

Clearly, the court’s decision has upset some people.

Live TV