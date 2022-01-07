DNA Exclusive: Videos showing attack on India's Prime Minister reveal dangerous mindset

The lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security has turned into a huge issue surrounding Punjab. Now, Pakistan's ISI, active Khalistani and anti-India forces around the world have become a part of this.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Friday (January 7) analysed how anti-India forces are using videos to create a separatist atmosphere in Punjab like in the 1980s.

In one of the animated videos, a furious mob on a tractor surrounds Prime Minister Modi's convoy on a flyover. This video, which is eerily similar to the incident of January 5 when PM Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover in Punjab’s Ferozepur, surfaced almost a year ago on social media. The video shows that the mob runs to kill the jawans who were in charge of the security of PM, who then flee, leaving the PM alone amidst the furious mob.

A Punjabi song plays in the background of this video that says that if the PM tries to set foot in Punjab, what they will do to him will never be forgotten.

This video was uploaded on YouTube on December 1, 2020, i.e. 400 days before the incident of Ferozepur. It was told on social media how Modi would be surrounded on a flyover through this video.

The video was uploaded by a YouTube account ‘Dhaka Gaming’ which operates from America. In another "coincidence", the Khalistani organization Sikhs For Justice is based out of America and its leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu operates from there. These Khalistani forces are not only against Punjab but also against Punjabis.

Similar other animated videos have flooded social media. In another of these videos, PM Modi is shown hanging from a flyover tied to a tractor. All these videos were uploaded between December 2020 and January 2021. This is the time when the farmers’ movement was active in Delhi. These videos have different songs in the background - but in all of them, the PM is being threatened and they describe ways how he will be surrounded and attacked.

So one can imagine that if the PM’s convoy did not return to Delhi on that day itself, what could have happened to him on the flyover!

