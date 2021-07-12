DNA Exclusive: Violence on the streets of London after defeat in Euro Cup final exposes the ‘English civility’

New Delhi: England suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Italy in the Euro Cup final. But what followed was much more shocking as a violent clash broke out between the fans of England and Italy. The disappointed English fans created a ruckus outside the Wembley stadium. The violence tells a lot about the attitude of the English.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary discussed the pathetic show by the English fans on the streets of London after the loss to Italy and exposed the so-called “English civility”.

The pictures from London's Wembley Stadium show how the violent clashes between the fans of England and Italy turned the glittering streets of the city into dustbins.

After the match was over, when the Italian fans came out of the stadium, the supporters of England started beating them.

The fans broke the security barriers and entered inside the stadium and even beat up the security personnel. A total of 19 security personnel were injured in the attack and thousands of people entered Wembley Stadium without tickets.

Another important point to note here is that the western media criticized the Kumbh mela in India saying it violated COVID-19 protocol. But when they themselves broke all the rules, their media is silent on it.

Western society considers itself to be the master of etiquette in the world. These people have taught words like “Sorry” and “Thank You” to the whole world. From “Good Morning” to “Good Night”, from table manners to “Birthday Cake”, so many things have come from this western civilization.

But the colour of the skin does not decide the character of a person. The post-match violence is proof of that.

