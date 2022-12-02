DNA Exclusive: Who is the 'mastermind' behind anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?

New Delhi: Some miscreants in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have once again put up anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya community slogans. This time, the slogans that have emerged, read: "Brahmin, Baniya.. go back to Shakhas'. Apparantly, the miscreants have asked the students of two communities to leave the campus. One of the slogan targetting the two communities also issued a serious threat: 'Brahmin, Baniya we are coming for you.' Amid outrage JNU administration on Friday, December 2, 2022, asked all centres to install CCTV cameras in their premises.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse the sick mentality of people behind 'Brahmin and Baniya' slogans at JNU.

It is believed that Jawaharlal Nehru University is a platform for students, where people from different environments, ideologies and statuses speak with their own arguments. In praise of Jawaharlal Nehru University, it is even said that the people who have passed from here make the country proud all over the world.

If you ask any JNU student what he wants to do for the society, more than half will say that he wants to do something big for the upliftment of the poor, downtrodden, tribals and SC-ST of the country.

There have always been voices against racist ideology in JNU. No matter what is happening anywhere in the world, some section of students in JNU is seen creating a ruckus with their views.

Some students studying in the same JNU talk about good society, harmony, harmony in loud voices. But in the same JNU, a crash course of such a poisonous mentality is taking place, where the seeds of poison are being sown on the students of Brahmin and Vaishya class. Should it be assumed that in JNU, where students of Brahmin and Vaishya classes were once studied, will now be beaten up?

Watch today's DNA for detailed analysis.