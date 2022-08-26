DNA Exclusive: Why Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit an IMPORTANT message for Congress

New Delhi: Ghulam Nabi Azad, a veteran leader of India’s oldest political party Congress, resigned from his primary membership of the party on Friday citing Rahul Gandhi to be the reason behind his exit. The senior leader, who has witnessed the reigns of iconic Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi, called out Rahul Gandhi of dismantling the consultive mechanism in the Congress party and accused that the decision-making presently lies in the hands of his guards and consultants who have no experience of elections or tough politics. Thanking Interim Party President Sonia Gandhi for his leadership, Azad said that senior leaders in the party are sidelined while inexperienced people are involved in decision-making.

In today’s DNA, Zee Media’s Rohit Ranjan made a detailed analysis of the contents of Ghulam Nabi Azad's 5-page comprehensive resignation letter and how Congress, which is witnessing a mass exit of its high-profile leaders, is not willing to get out of the self-destruction mode.

Azad wrote a 5-page resignation letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi. It contained 29 paragraphs where he talked about what has been going wrong in the party and how the party must fix it.

Why Ghulam Nabi Azad leaving is a big setback for Congress

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who worked for Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and is privy to all the inside politics of the party, thought it was better to leave than to stay in the party.

He has been serving in the Congress Party since the 1970s.

Azad, in his resignation, also wrote that important decisions related to the party are taken by Rahul Gandhi, or his PA and security personnel. Ghulam Nabi Azad has written that the remote control model of the government running in the UPA has now been implemented in running the Congress party as well.

Ghulam Nabi Azad always served Congress to the best of his ability. He reminded Sonia Gandhi that she had served Congress along with Rajiv Gandhi.

According to his resignation, while Azad was the President of the Youth Congress, he had got Rajiv Gandhi included as a youth council member. Later in the year 1981, Rajiv Gandhi became the President of the Youth Congress. He was also on the Parliamentary Board with Rajiv Gandhi.

Watch the full DNA analysis here!