DNA Exclusive: Why Pakistan needs India's help to recover from floods

Pakistan is facing devastating floods which has led to the deaths over 1,000 people in the country and destruction of millions of homes as per latest reports. Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced that Pakistan is planning to reopen the trade route with India amid the natural calamity.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse the flood situation in Pakistan and the country's response to it in terms of approaching India for aid or trade. Let us first understand what is happening in Pakistan.

There are about 160 districts in Pakistan. Out of which 110 districts are currently in the grip of floods. The situation is worst in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where roads and bridges have been broken. There is no electricity and no drinking water.

Almost half of Pakistan is flooded. One in seven Pakistani is affected by floods. So far, more than 1100 people have lost their lives due to floods. More than half of Pakistan has nothing to eat and no place to live. Sugarcane and cotton crops have been completely destroyed in Pakistan's Sindh and Punjab provinces. The cultivation of fruits, vegetables and rice has been completely ruined. More than 8 lakh cattle have also died due to rains and floods. In all, Pakistan has suffered a loss of more than $ 10 billion due to floods. And that's just the initial guess. The real damage will be known when the flood water recedes.

As per reports, it might take five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the South Asian nation of 200 million people, which will be facing an acute challenge of food shortage. The United Nations has given a fund of $3 million as emergency assistance. China and Japan have sent tents and shelters to Pakistan. Countries like Britain, Canada, Australia have also announced financial assistance. However, Pakistan still needs India's help which is why it is expressing its desire to restart trading with India.

The Government of India has kept a budget of Rs 6292 crore this year for financial assistance to its neighboring countries. This is beacause India's policy is neighbours first. This is the reason that even when Pakistan ended trade relations with India in 2019, India showed a big heart to help the citizens of Pakistan who are suffering the most.