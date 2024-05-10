New Delhi: After spending 50 days in jail, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been granted interim bail for 22 days and has been released out of jail. However, what's intriguing is that he entered jail as CM Kejriwal but has emerged on interim bail as AAP leader Kejriwal. The Supreme Court has granted him bail solely for election campaigning, not for fulfilling the duties of Chief Minister. This marks the first instance of someone being released on bail specifically for campaigning during elections. The question now is whether Kejriwal's bail will give a boost to AAP in the elections.

In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the impact of Arvind Kejriwal's bail on AAP's election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It's crucial to note that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not secure this bail; rather, it was Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal who did. The Supreme Court's decision was based on three key factors: Kejriwal's lack of criminal history, the infrequency of elections, and the inappropriateness of delaying the decision on interim bail until after the elections. Today, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to leader Kejriwal based on these considerations, allowing him to campaign freely until June 1, after which he must surrender.

While the interim bail is cause for celebration within AAP, it's crucial to understand its limitations. Kejriwal's release is temporary, ending on June 2, and restricted solely to campaigning. Despite this, the party is jubilant, viewing the bail as a victory for the Constitution. Kejriwal's presence is vital for AAP, especially considering his track record of electoral success in Delhi and Punjab. However, AAP's performance in Lok Sabha elections has been less impressive, indicating a reliance on Kejriwal's personal appeal.

Now, with Kejriwal back in action, AAP aims to capitalize on his popularity and secure electoral victories. However, whether Kejriwal's campaign efforts will translate into success remains to be seen.