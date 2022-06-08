Terror organisation Al-Qaeda, in a threat letter dated June 6, warned of suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to "fight for the dignity of Prophet" after BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad. This comes amid the protests of Islamic nations against India for Sharma's controversial remarks.

Amidst all these developments, on Wednesday (June 8) the Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Delhi for a three-day visit and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from this, External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval also met the Foreign Minister of Iran.

The Foreign Minister of Iran has visited India at a time when Muslim countries are standing against India on the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Iran is also included in these countries. This makes the Foreign Minister of Iran's visit to India very critical. However, he has not given a statement on the issue since his arrival.

Along with diplomatic tensions, India may also be looking at security threat after Al-Qaeda announced their suicide attack threat on the nation. There has been a lot of discussion on the same.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary exposes the terror group Al-Qaeda and asks the question if the Muslim nations that questioned India will question and criticize Al-Qaeda as well.

Along with issuing the warning of the suicide attacks, Al-Qaeda also announced to the Muslims of India that 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' would happen and Muslims would win it. Ghazwa refers to war in Islam and Hind means Hindustan. So the term implies 'war against Hindustan'. Many Islamic fundamentalist forces believe that Islam will spread all over the world only when there is Ghazwa-e-Hind. That is, the day when all Hindus will be eliminated from India and India will become an Islamic nation.

Amid the row on Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhummad, Muslim countries were advising India about democracy and secularism. But the reality is that many Muslim nations reportedly often provide refuge to terror organizations such as Al-Qaeda. For example, there have been reports of many terror camps running in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

With keeping all this in mind, will prominent Muslim nations raise their voice against Al-Qaeda's terror threat like they did against India's BJP leader Nupur Sharma? Watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary to understand the issue in depth.

