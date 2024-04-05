India has long been suffering from terrorists due to Pakistan. Despite India's strong objection and action against terrorists, Pakistan continues to export terrorists to India to carry out attacks. In the last few years, several reports claimed that around 20 terrorists were killed by 'unknown men' in Pakistan. Islamabad had accused India of carrying out these targeted killings, an allegation denied by New Delhi. A similar claim was made by British daily The Guardian citing Pakistani officials. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the claims made by the newspaper and the newspaper's anti-India stand.

The Guardian, a British newspaper, has published a report on the target killings in Pakistan, alleging India's involvement in these murders. The report states that agents of India's secret agency RAW are carrying out target killings in Pakistan. The report published by The Guardian against India, we will tell you its essence in 5 points.

Look at the irony here, the documents received by The Guardian from Pakistan and based on which the entire report was published. In that report, The Guardian has mentioned that it has not verified the documents received from Pakistan. Meaning, without verifying the story created by Pakistan regarding the target killings in the country, The Guardian published it and accused India.

India has responded to these allegations, The Guardian itself has published a quote from Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's statement in its report, stating that carrying out target killings is not part of India's foreign policy. He said that India knows how to deal with its enemies, but carrying out target killings is not part of India's foreign policy.

Whenever Pakistan has indulged in nefarious activities, India has openly taken action and has even acknowledged it. In 2016, the Indian Army conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan, destroying terrorists and their hideouts. While in 2019, India conducted an airstrike in Balakot.