DNA: Microplastics Found in Salt and Sugar, Pose Serious Health Risks

Hyderabad: In a shocking revelation, a recent study by the renowned environmental journal Toxic Links has found alarming levels of microplastics in common household items like salt and sugar sold across India. This discovery has raised significant health concerns, as these microplastics are being unknowingly consumed by millions daily. In today's DNA, Anant Tyagi analyses the serious health implications of microplastics.

According to the study, various types of salt, including white salt, black salt, and rock salt, along with five types of sugar, were tested. The results revealed that every type of salt and sugar contained microplastic particles. For instance, a one-kilogram packet of salt was found to contain 89 pieces of microplastic, while a similar quantity of sugar contained 68 particles. Even organic black salt, commonly known as Himalayan rock salt had seven microplastic particles detected per kilogram.

Microplastics are tiny, almost invisible particles of plastic that have found their way into our food, water, and even the air we breathe. The study warns that these microplastics are gradually accumulating in the human body, leading to serious health risks. Previous studies have shown that an individual can ingest between 39,000 to 52,000 microplastic particles annually. Alarmingly, research by the American Institute of Physics suggests that the amount of microplastic consumed by an average person in just one week could be enough to form a credit card.

The presence of microplastics in such widely consumed items as salt and sugar poses a direct threat to public health. Experts warn that long-term exposure to microplastics could lead to severe health issues, including heart attacks and cancer.

In response to these findings, there is an urgent call for stricter regulations and immediate government action to address this invisible yet pervasive threat. The presence of microplastics in everyday food items is a stark reminder of the broader environmental challenges we face and the urgent need for solutions to protect public health.

Local residents and health professionals have expressed concern over these findings. Dr. Prakhar Garg, Senior Consultant at Yatharth Hospital in Noida, emphasized the potential health hazards, noting that the continuous consumption of microplastics could have serious long-term effects on the human body.

As this issue continues to unfold, it highlights the importance of raising awareness and taking collective action to mitigate the dangers posed by microplastics in our food supply.