DNA special show #LalQuilaHamaraHai watched over 1 crore times

Zee News's prime time show DNA reached another milestone after its special show #LalQuilaHamaraHai, which focused on the Republic Day violence by some miscreants in the national capital, was viewed over 1 crore times. The show #LalQuilaHamaraHai, which premiered on January 27, received a warm response from the viewers. 

DNA special show #LalQuilaHamaraHai watched over 1 crore times
NEW DELHI: Zee News's prime time show DNA has created yet another record. On January 27, the channel aired a special program #LalQuilaHamaraHai based on the Republic Day violence by farmers in the national capital. It is to be noted that the show has since been watched more than 10 million times on social media platforms. and the special show #LalQuilaHamaraHai received a warm response from the viewers. 

In one segment of DNA show, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary shows viewers the mayhem and anarchy that prevailed on January 26 and how some miscreants insultd the national flag and unleashed violence at the Red Fort in the name of the farmer's tractor parade. Deviating from the scheduled route for the proposed tractor parade, a section of protesting farmers had entered the Red Fort on Tuesday and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and farmers' flags atop the historic Red Fort in the national capital.

What should have been a day of pride for the Indians, who celebrated India's 72nd Republic Day, the mayhem in the national capital on Tuesday shook the collective conscience of the entire nation. A handful of anti-nationals, in the garb of farmers, tried to play with the nationalist spirit of people and spread havoc on the streets of Delhi.

Tuesday's ''Kisan Tractor Parade'' that was supposed to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal the three central agriculture laws left a trail of destruction on the streets of the city as protesters deviated from routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted religious flags on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Tens of thousands of protesters also broke through barriers and fought with police.

DNADNA analysisfarm lawsFarmers protestrepublic day violenceJanuary 26 violence
