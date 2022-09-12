NewsIndia
'Doctor ho to AISA': Bengaluru surgeon stuck in Traffic runs for 45 minutes to perform surgery - WATCH

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a doctor can be seen running on the streets of Bengaluru in order to reach the hospital to perform surgery. Everyone is amused to see Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a doctor working at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

  • The doctor was supposed to perform gallbladder surgery on patients at the hospital.
  • So thinking about the patients, the Doctor finally got down from the car and started running.
  • The doctor has been identified as Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon.

This is called the true sense of duty! Heavy traffic on the road. But without any delay, a doctor from Bengaluru got out of the car in the middle of the road and ran for about 45 minutes to reach the hospital. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a doctor can be seen running on the streets of Bengaluru in order to reach the hospital to perform surgery. Everyone was amused to see Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a doctor working at Manipal Hospital in Bangalore. He left for the hospital on August 30. But due to heavy rain, the roads were waterlogged and he was badly struck in a traffic jam on Sarjapur-Marathahalli road. The doctor was supposed to perform gallbladder surgery on patients at the hospital. So thinking about the patients, Nandakumar finally got down from the car and started running.

The doctor said, "I had to reach Manipal Hospital. Due to heavy rain and standing water, the road was jammed for several km. I didn't want to waste time. Patients were waiting for me. That's why I decided to run."

@BPACofficial @BSBommai @sarjapurblr @WFRising @blrcitytraffic sometimes better to run to work ! pic.twitter.com/6mdbLdUdi5

According to news agency sources, Nandakumar has undergone multiple complex surgeries over the last 18 years. He also has a reputation as a physician. Everyone was fascinated by the way the doctor ran to the hospital thinking about the patients.

