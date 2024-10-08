Doda Election Result: BJP, Congress And AAP Set To Fight For Key Seat

Doda Assembly Election Result: Jammu and Kashmir is set to get a Chief Minister after a decade as counting of votes take place today after three phase assembly polls held for the first time since 2014, also first following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The elections were held from September 18 to October 1.

As Jammu and Kashmir approaches the crucial counting of votes, officials confirmed that all procedural formalities have been completed to ensure a smooth, fair, and flawless counting process on Tuesday. Counting will kick off at 8 a.m. across all 90 Assembly constituencies, with security measures ramped up in anticipation of victory celebrations from winning candidates and political parties.

Out of the 90 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir, there are many seats that will grab the eyeballs due to their importance. Doda Assembly Constituency is one of them.

The Assembly Elections for the Doda constituency took place during the first phase on September 18, 2024. The key candidates of the Doda constituency include Gajay Singh Rana (BJP), Shiekh Riyaz (INC), and Mehraj Malik (AAP).

In the 2014 elections, Shakti Raj of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the Doda seat, defeating Abdul Majid Wani of the Congress (INC) by a margin of 4,040 votes.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates