Does allopathy offer permanent relief to hypertension, diabetes: Baba Ramdev poses 25 questions to IMA

New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev on Monday (May 25) wrote an open letter on social media asking the Indian Medical Association (IMA) if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and diabetes. In the letter shared on his official Twitter handle, Randev posed 25 questions to IMA, which had objected to his video clip running down allopathy treatment for COVID-19. The development comes a day after the noted yog guru was forced to withdraw his statement questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines.

"Does the pharma industry have permanent treatment for thyroid, arthritis, colitis and asthma?" he asked.

Ramdev went on to ask if allopathy had medicines for fatty liver and liver cirrhosis. "Like you found a cure for TB and chicken pox, look for treatments for liver ailments. After All, allopathy is now 200 years old." He further asked what non-surgical cure does the pharma industry have for heart blockage. "What treatment is there for cholesterol."

"Does the pharma industry have treatment for migraine?", or treatment for constipation and bloating amnesia without any side effects, he said.

The yoga guru went on to list modern day ailments such as Parkinson's disease and asked if allopathy had any painless cure to treat infertility as well as to reverse ageing and increase hemoglobin.

"Doctors should not fall ill at all if allopathy is all powerful and 'sarvagun sampanna' (having all good qualities)," he remarked.

On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement made in a viral video clip in which he is heard saying that "lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19."

He is also heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat COVID-19.

The remarks were met with vociferous protests from the doctors' association, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the 'extremely unfortunate' statement.

Ramdev withdrew his statement on allopathic medicines, regrets controversy

On May 23, Ramdev withdrew his controversial remarks on allopathic medicine which triggered strong protests from the medical fraternity. Responding to a letter from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Ramdev said he wants to put the matter to rest.

"Hon'ble Minister, I have received your letter. I withdraw my statement, putting to rest the controversy over various medical practices... (jee aapaka patr praapt hua, usake sandarbh mein chikitsa paddatiyon ke sangharsh ke is poore vivaad ko khedapoorvak viraam dete hue main apana vaktavy vaapis leta hoon)," he tweeted from his personal Twitter handle.

Citing a video circulating on social media, the IMA on Saturday had said Ramdev claimed that allopathy is a 'stupid science' and medicines such as remdesivir, fabiflu, and other drugs approved by the DCGI have failed to treat coronavirus infection.

Live TV