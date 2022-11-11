'Does PM Modi support the crime...,' Congress MP on SC decision to release Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of six accused in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Hours after the SC's decision, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government in the centre. Taking to Twitter, Tagore questioned if PM Modi supported the crime of the three Sri Lankan accused who killed former PM Rajiv Gandhi. He tweeted, Why there was no Union Government Advocates present today when the case came up ? Whether ⁦Narendra Modi support the three Srilankans crime ? What about the national security implications Mr Modi ? How can you close your eyes and help terrorists?".

Congress have brawled on the decision and called the verdict “totally unacceptable and completely erroneous”. Congress General Secretary Incharge of Communications Jairam Ramesh, while speaking to media, criticized the move and called it “wholly untenable”.

He further said, "it is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue." The statement by Congress came soon after the Supreme Court ordered the release of six convicts including Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran, serving life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. A bench of BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna passed the order while taking into consideration the good conduct of the convicts in prison.

The apex court noted that they had been behind bars for a very long period."Applicants are thus directed to be released unless wanted in any other case. Matter accordingly disposed of," the bench stated in its order while allowing their pleas for release.

The top court further said, "Nalini has been behind bars for over three decades and her conduct has also been satisfactory. She has a PG diploma in Computer Application. Ravichandran`s conduct has also been found to be satisfactory and he has undertaken various studies during his incarceration including a PG diploma in Arts. He has also collected various amounts for charity."

The top court released Nalini, Ravichandran, Robert Payas, Jayakumar, S Raja, and Sriharan.On May 18, the Supreme Court evoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to release AG Perarivalan, who was one of the seven convicts in the assassination case.

Nalini and Ravichandran had approached the apex court seeking release from prison like fellow convict AG Perarivalan. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier recommended the pre-mature release of convicts saying that its 2018 aid and advice for the remission of their life sentence is binding upon the Governor.

(With ANI inputs)