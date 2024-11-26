Does Rahul Gandhi Hold Dual Citizenship? Allahabad HC Asks Modi Govt To Decide - Row Explained

The controversy over Citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a new turn on Monday when the Allahabad High Court directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to decide upon a petition questioning his Indian nationality by December 19, Bar and Bench reported. The petition has been filed by one S Vignesh Shishir. The petitioner has alleged that the person holds dual citizenship and is a citizen of the United Kingdom as well, and the CBI should probe this matter.

The bench of Justices Attau Rahman Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi passed an interim order, enquiring from the MHA to inform the court about their decision by the next hearing. "The plea has been received by the Centre and is currently under process," said Deputy Solicitor General of India SB Pandey during the hearing. The case has now been adjourned till December 19, when the MHA is likely to report back to the court.

This is the latest controversy where Gandhi is accused of being a British citizen as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. Shishir's plea calls for an in-depth investigation into the citizenship status of Gandhi, seeking cancellation of any existing foreign citizenship Gandhi may possess. It has also now raised questions about whether he was eligible to become an MP for India, as foreign citizenship could disqualify an individual from sitting in Parliament under the Constitution of India.

The issue is not new. In 2022, a similar petition was filed by VSS Sarma, asking the British government for details regarding Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship. While the British government had not yet responded, the issue gained momentum when Shishir brought it to the Indian courts.

Shishir's plea also cited BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who had filed an identical plea before the Delhi High Court. Swamy, notorious for his trolling of Gandhi, had earlier raised questions about the citizenship status of the Congress leader in question. However, the Delhi High Court decided to put the subsidy scheme of Swamy's plea on hold till its clarification received from the Allahabad High Court.

The issue is grave enough as it had drawn the storm of politics. This prominent politician in India, Gandhi, has often been attacked by political rivals, and the case of his citizenship arose again from a debate that was involved in ongoing debates. For the Congress leader, this was another chapter in a long history of legal and political battles.

On the other hand, Gandhi’s supporters have dismissed these allegations, suggesting that the petitioners are merely trying to distract the public from more pressing issues. The matter has not only become a legal dispute but also a political one, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continuing to challenge Gandhi’s legitimacy on various fronts.