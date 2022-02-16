'Don’t Forget 2004'- A thrilling story of political contest between rivals

New Delhi: 'Don’t Forget 2004', said one of the key leaders of the political party that won the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, in response to a query on the popularity and invincibility of the current regime, its main rival, which was also the ruling party in 2004.

A book by the same title ‘Don’t Forget 2004’ authored by Jayshree M Sundar, narrates the thrilling story of the political contest between these two rivals, and how a victory was ensured for the weaker party with the involvement of the advertising agency headed by her.

It's a story that needs to be told time and again. So, it has been penned down and compiled into a book to inspire the generations to come. One may look at it as a segment of a history book documenting one of the most unexpected victories of modern Indian politics, a treatise on marketing and branding, or simply a thriller.

For those, who have lived through this era, it’s a journey back in time to the year that witnessed one of the most unanticipated political triumphs and also the shocking defeat of a political party portrayed as a potential winner in opinion polls.

The book holds relevance for various audiences at all times. More so, now that elections are around the bend and the din of electioneering grows louder with each passing day. A ‘phoenix’ rose from the ashes when a ‘David’ battled several ‘Goliaths’ to come forward to aid its resurrection.

As per the narrative, a legendary political party (the phoenix) is seeking a comeback in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, which seems very unlikely given the popularity of the ruling party (a Goliath) against whom it is pitted.

Yet the unexpected happens and it registers a remarkable win in the election due to its marketing campaign masterfully curated by the Delhi-based team of a multinational advertising agency. Its ‘Aam Aadmi’ campaign renders a powerful blow to the ‘India Shining’ campaign of the ruling party, bringing it down to its knees.

The advertising agency (the David), which itself is struggling to establish itself in the advertising world of the country’s national capital and its client (the phoenix) have a lot in common.

Both are looking for a turnaround, face tough competition, but win their respective battles through their optimism, foresight, hard work, professionalism, visionary approach, and teamwork. Quite like its client, the advertising agency is pitted against highly established players (the Goliaths) in its field.

It has never handled a political campaign before, but still gets selected after clearing the rounds of pitches for which other ‘fiercely competitive’ agencies too have been invited.

It is interesting to read about how the agency bagged the contract for running the election campaign. Every aspect of the entire campaign till the very end of the election scenario of 2004 is vividly presented, while the book offers valuable insights into the intricacies of Indian leadership.

The volume grips the reader with an interesting narration on the secrets of marketing and branding, consumer research, formulating effective marketing strategies and successful execution of a campaign.

‘Don’t Forget 2004’ is a saga that would interest almost everyone looking for inspiration to press on despite the challenges they face. More than being just a case study meant for students eyeing a lucrative career in the media or corporate world, the book bears evidence of the power of the human mind that has the ability to turn tables on even the most formidable adversary.

