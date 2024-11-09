'Don’t Make Mockery Of It': Amit Shah Rains Fire On Rahul Gandhi Over 'Fake' Copy Of Constitution

Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday trained his guns at senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and accused him of insulting the Constitution and making a mockery of it by showing a "fake" copy of it. The former BJP chief also claimed that the saffron party will never allow the Congress to implement reservations for minorities. While addressing a BJP rally in Palamu, Shah attacked the former Congress chief, saying that he insulted B. R. Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly.

"Rahul Gandhi displays a copy of the Constitution." He was exposed two days ago. Someone got a copy of the Constitution he has shown. The Constitution of India was written on the cover of that copy, which was void of any content. Don’t make a mockery of the Constitution. It is a question of faith and trust. By waving a fake copy of the Constitution, you have insulted B. R. Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly. The Congress party has made the Constitution a mockery,” the Union Minister said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to observe November 26 as Constitution Day. Shah alleged that Congress was hell-bent on snatching reservations from OBCs, tribals, and Dalits and "planned to give it to minorities." "The Congress is against the OBC quota; it promised 10 percent reservation to minorities when a delegation of Ulemas met Congress leaders in Maharashtra. Under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP will never allow religion-based reservations,” the senior BJP leader said.

He also attacked Congress for its alleged attempts to restore Article 370 in Kashmir." “Kashmir is an integral part of India. I warn Rahul Gandhi that even your fourth generation can’t bring back Article 370," he claimed. During the rally, Shah also lashed out at the JMM-led dispensation in Jharkhand, terming it the "most corrupt government" in the country.

Training his guns on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said: “The CM says infiltration is the BJP’s political agenda. I say it is CM's bank. Corrupt leaders will be hanged upside down." Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

(With PTI Inputs)