Don’t unlock Mumbai unless 70% people get vaccinated, says Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member

New Delhi: As Maharashtra follows the 5-level unlock process, a state COVID-19 task force member has advised against unlocking Mumbai unless 70 per cent of the people are vaccinated.

In an interview with India Today TV, Dr Shashank Joshi, a COVID-19 task force member in the state, stressed not reopening the commercial capital of India till at least 70 per cent of the population receive the jab. "Unless 70 per cent of the people are vaccinated, it will not be right to do open up the city," he said.

When asked whether the local train services should resume, Joshi stated, “We can't think of starting local train services because we are not out of danger yet. We should not repeat the mistake we have made in the first and second waves.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope warned of a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic if people do not follow norms like maintaining hygiene and wearing masks.

"Nobody can exactly predict a third wave. But by wearing masks and maintaining appropriate behavior, we can postpone its arrival and keep the impact to a minimum," Tope was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Aseem Gupta, principal secretary, state relief and rehabilitation department told The Times of India, if the COVID-19 caseload rises during the third wave, the possibility of reintroducing lockdown cannot be denied.

“It must be realised that these levels are not cast in stone- if the government feels that the cases are rising in an alarming manner, it will react immediately and impose stricter measures,” he told the leading daily.

