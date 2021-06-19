हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 vaccine

Mumbai vaccine scam: 4 arrested for organizing fake COVID-19 vaccination camp at housing society

Mumbai Police have arrested four persons, who were involved in organizing the COVID-19 vaccination camp at the plush housing society. 

Mumbai vaccine scam: 4 arrested for organizing fake COVID-19 vaccination camp at housing society
Representational image

New Delhi: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a plush housing society in suburban Kandivali by organizing a COVID-19 vaccination camp fraudulently in the name of a private hospital, an official release by the Mumbai police read. 

“Police have arrested four persons, who were involved in organising the COVID-19 vaccination camp at the housing society. Besides them, one more person, who had procured vaccines for the camp has been detained at a railway station in Madhya Pradesh and a team of Mumbai police bringing him to the city,” Additional Commissioner of Police (North) Dilip Sawant was quoted as saying by PTI. 

 Among the arrested, one is a male organizer of the vaccination camp, and other persons are those who issued fake vaccination certificates after obtaining personal data of the inoculated members. 

The incident came to light after Hiranandani Heritage Residents Welfare Association (HHRWA) registered a complaint with the police. The RWA mentioned that a COVID-19 vaccination camp was arranged by the residential complex on May 30. However, later they discovered that the Co-WIN portal did not have any record of the people who participated in the drive and the certificates received after getting the jab were in the name of different hospitals. The residents were issued vaccination certificates in the name of Nanavati Hospital, Lifeline Hospital and NESCO Covid Camp, among others.

Around 390 members were administered the COVID jab at the camp at Rs 1,260 per person. The members also expressed concern that the vaccine administered could be spurious.

As per Sawant, the members of the racket had organized vaccination camps at nine other places. He added that the investigation is still underway. 

Meanwhile, it was also found that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had not given permission to organise such a camp, as well as no medical officer, was present during the drive, the official told the news agency. 

(With agency input)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19CoronavirusMumbai Police
Next
Story

CBSE class 12 exam 2021: Board developing IT system to assist schools tabulate results

Must Watch

PT3M13S

DNA: Australian city covers with spider web, kinda weird video viral!