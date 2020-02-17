Donald Trump's visit to India: US advance team reaches Agra to see security arrangements

New Delhi: India is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Ahead of his arrival next week, preparations are underway in Agra where the district administration is beautifying the entire route from Kheria Airport to Taj Mahal. Trump will pay a two-day state visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Trump is likely to visit the Taj Mahal with his family on February 24 for which security arrangements are being chalked out. A four-member American advance team reached the Taj City to take stock of the security arrangements.

"It has been decided that the US President will be visiting Agra on February 24. So, we are clearing and beautifying the entire route from Kheria Airport to Taj Mahal," Arun Kumar, City Magistrate, told ANI.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the `Howdy Modi` function that was addressed by the US President and Modi in Houston in September last year.

During the visit, Trump, who will be accompanied by First Lady Melania, will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad, and interact with a wide cross-section of the Indian society, the MEA said in a statement.

Ahead of President Trump's visit, an Indian Navy warship was seen taking fuel supplies from US Navy warship near the South China Sea during a recent overseas deployment where the Indian fleet travelled to ports in countries including Japan, Indonesia and Philippines, said an ANI report citing Indian Navy sources.

Earlier, the White House made an announcement of Trump`s first official visit to India. It also stated that the US President and Modi had agreed during a recent phone conversation that the trip will "further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people".