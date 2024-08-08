Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2775457
NewsIndia
TEEJ

'Don't Get Your Mehandi Done From Muslim Youth This Teej': Kranti Sena's Warning Against 'Henna Jihad' In UP - WATCH

During the Hariyali Teej festival in Muzaffarnagar, a controversy has erupted over the application of mehndi. The Kranti Sena Women's Front has declared that if any Muslim youth is found applying mehndi to Hindu women, they will face consequences from the group. The Kranti Sena is also organizing their own Teej celebration, featuring various activities and games.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 09:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Don't Get Your Mehandi Done From Muslim Youth This Teej': Kranti Sena's Warning Against 'Henna Jihad' In UP - WATCH

A new controversy has emerged in Muzaffarnagar over the application of mehndi during the festival of Hariyali Teej. The Kranti Sena's Women's Front has announced that if any Muslim youth is found applying mehndi to Hindu women during this festival, they will face consequences from the Kranti Sena.

Poonam Chaudhary, the district president of the Kranti Sena Women's Front, stated that Hariyali Teej is a significant festival for Hindus and that no Hindu woman should have mehndi applied by a Muslim youth, as this is considered disrespectful to their festival.

Poonam Chaudhary further warned that if any Muslim youth is found applying mehndi to Hindu women during this festival, the Kranti Sena will take matters into their own hands. She also mentioned that she and Poonam Chawla are organizing a celebration for Teej, which will include dance, dialogues, and various games, including a matchstick game with prizes for those who collect the most matchsticks quickly.

She added that the Kranti Sena routinely monitors such activities and will take action if they find any Muslim youth applying mehndi to Hindu women, as they believe it to be an affront to their religion.

The controversy follows a previous dispute in Muzaffarnagar related to the labeling of shops during Kanwar Yatra, now focusing on the issue of who should apply mehndi during Hindu festivals.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India