A new controversy has emerged in Muzaffarnagar over the application of mehndi during the festival of Hariyali Teej. The Kranti Sena's Women's Front has announced that if any Muslim youth is found applying mehndi to Hindu women during this festival, they will face consequences from the Kranti Sena.

Poonam Chaudhary, the district president of the Kranti Sena Women's Front, stated that Hariyali Teej is a significant festival for Hindus and that no Hindu woman should have mehndi applied by a Muslim youth, as this is considered disrespectful to their festival.

Poonam Chaudhary further warned that if any Muslim youth is found applying mehndi to Hindu women during this festival, the Kranti Sena will take matters into their own hands. She also mentioned that she and Poonam Chawla are organizing a celebration for Teej, which will include dance, dialogues, and various games, including a matchstick game with prizes for those who collect the most matchsticks quickly.

She added that the Kranti Sena routinely monitors such activities and will take action if they find any Muslim youth applying mehndi to Hindu women, as they believe it to be an affront to their religion.

The controversy follows a previous dispute in Muzaffarnagar related to the labeling of shops during Kanwar Yatra, now focusing on the issue of who should apply mehndi during Hindu festivals.