Don't insist on payment of fees from students; continue online classes during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown: HRD Ministry to colleges and institutions

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) on Wednesday issued guidelines to the colleges and institutions across the country urging them to strictly comply with it during the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown till May 3.

The Ministry has directed colleges and institutions not to insist on payment of fees till the ongoing lockdown is lifted and normalcy is restored. An official statement read, "It has come to the knowledge of AICTE, that certain standalone institutions are insisting that students should pay the fees, including admission fees, during the lockdown. It is clarified that colleges/institutions should not insist on payment of fees till the ongoing lockdown is lifted and normalcy is restored. Further guidelines in this regard communicating the revised timelines will be issued by AICTE in due course. Accordingly, all colleges/institutions are directed to display this information on their website and also communicate the same to the students through e-mail."

It also clarified that online classes for the current semester will be continued during the extended lockdown. The ministry also added that the UGC has constituted a committee for recommending the modalities of conduct of semester examinations, the award of marks and passing criteria in examinations. "It is clarified that online classes for the current semester will be continued during the extended lockdown. A revised academic calendar will be issued by UGC/AICTE subsequently. Regarding the conduct of semester examinations, it is clarified that UGC has constituted a committee for recommending the modalities of conduct of examinations, the award of marks and passing criteria in examinations. Directions in this regard will be issued separately. Websites of UGC/AICTE may be perused regularly," added the statement.

On payment of salary to faculty members and terminations of service, the government said, "It has been learnt that various institutions have not paid salary to their faculty and staff members, for the duration of the lockdown. Also, certain institutions have terminated the services of certain faculty/staff members. It Is clarified that salary and other dues to the faculty/staff members will be released for the duration of lockdown and also terminations, if any, made during the lockdown will be withdrawn. Hence, the same may be strictly complied with. A letter in this regard has also been issued to the respective Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs including reimbursement of fees to colleges/institutions."

On the Prime Ministers Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), it said, "Due to ongoing lockdown and restricted access to the internet, the activities pertaining to PMSSS for the academic year 2020-2021 have been delayed. However, it is clarified that the scheme will be continued as in the past, once the lockdown is lifted. A calendar of events, laying down fresh timelines will be published In AACTE website in due course."

It urged colleges to share internet services with students of other institutions who are unable to afford such services. "Due to the inability of certain students to access internet services, colleges/ institutions are advised to allow students of other colleges/ institutions in their vicinity to access the internet facility at their colleges/ institutions. Hence, colleges/ institutions may accordingly permit students of other colleges/ institutions to share their campus internet facility. Attendance rule may be relaxed in the light of lockdown and unavailability of good bandwidth in certain rural areas," it added.

"Various interest groups/individuals are circulating fake news on social media platforms thereby creating misinformation and rumours. Discouraging any such fake news and reporting the matter to concerned authorities would be the prime responsibility of all stakeholders. It is also advised that any information published on the official website of MI-IRD/LIGC/AICTE only may be relied upon. Hence, these websites may be regularly perused for any updates. Similarly, for other government circulars, official websites of the concerned Ministries /Departments may be referred to," it also added.

"It is clarified that some students would not be able to pursue their summer Internship due to the ongoing lockdown. Hence, they are advised to pursue internships from home. In case the same is not feasible, this requirement may be fulfilled in December 2020," it further added.