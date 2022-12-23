'Don't misbehave with patients, OTHERWISE...': UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak warns doctors amid Covid scare

Lucknow: Taking a strong note of incidents related to doctors misbehaving with patients, Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, has now warned of strict action against those misbehaving with patients under any circumstances. "Patients and their relatives should not face any kind of problem in the hospital. Doctors and employees should bring change in their way of work. Incidents like extortion and misbehaviour with patients should not happen under any circumstances. Strict action will be taken against those who do this," said Pathak.

The UP DyCM said that the government was continuously making efforts to provide facilities to the patients.

"Since 2017, there has been a lot of improvement in the hospitals. There has been a change in the behaviour of the doctors and staff. Resources have also increased. Efforts are being made to provide the benefits of government schemes to the patients. There should not be any negligence in the treatment of patients and all the treatment facilities will be provided free of cost in government hospitals," he added.

The deputy chief minister also ordered that CCTV cameras should be installed outside OT. Officers should see where the cameras are installed, money should not be taken from patients under any circumstances, and special vigilance should also be taken in women`s hospitals. All medicines should be made available free of cost to the patients, special care should be taken for cleanliness, "he said.

UP CM orders Covid testing, genome sequencing

The Uttar Pradesh government will formulate a fresh policy for the prevention and management of Covid-19 in consultation with the state-level health advisory committee, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to monitor the new coronavirus variant, conduct genome sequencing of fresh cases and ramp up testing.

In the meeting with Team-9, a group of ministers and senior officials constituted specially for Covid management on Thursday, the CM also emphasised on making people aware about wearing mask in crowded public places such as hospitals, buses, railway stations and markets.

CY Yogi added, "With no fresh Covid cases in the state in the last 24 hours and the situation well under control, the changing trend of Covid should be closely monitored. Medical Education and Health Department should do preparations with better coordination. The new policy will be decided in consultation with the state-level health advisory committee."

He said, "Even as the increase in new Covid cases is being seen in different countries for the last one week, the situation remains in control in Uttar Pradesh. The Covid- positivity rate of the state in December has been 0.01 per cent. At present, the total number of active cases in the state is 62. In the last 24 hours, 27,208 tests were done and not a single new patient was confirmed. During the same period, 33 people recovered."

The Chief Minister told officials that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the strategy of trace, test, treat and vaccinate to prevent Covid-19 has proved successful. "Covid protocol must be strictly followed. Make people aware about wearing face masks in crowded public places like hospitals, bus, railway stations and markets. Activate the public address system," he added.

He also said that the new variant of Covid-19 should be continuously monitored. Whatever and whenever new cases are found, their genome sequencing should be done. Daily testing should be increased. People suffering from serious, incurable diseases, and the elderly will have to take special precautions, the Chief Minister added.